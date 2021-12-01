Clue identifying owner left behind after car strikes two vehicles, fence in Colwood

Metchosin woman under investigaton for impaired driving after early morning crashes

Security video footage still shows a motorist trying to make a left turn onto Dressler Road from Wishart Road. The failed high speed turn left at least two parked vehicles damaged. (Courtesy of Tristan Chamings)

Police have arrested a 42-year-old Metchosin woman in connection to a pair of incidents which left vehicles and property damaged in Colwood early Tuesday morning.

The driver is under investigation for impaired driving, West Shore RCMP said Wednesday in a release.

Police responded to the 400 block of Dressler Road around 3:15 a.m. on Nov. 30 after receiving multiple reports that a vehicle had crashed into several parked cars.

Nearby resident Tristan Chamings captured the crash on a surveillance camera. In the footage, a driver in a small SUV can be seen trying to turn left on Dressler Road off Wishart Road, but failing to make the turn and striking a parked car. The motorist crosses to the other side of Dressler, striking a full-sized pickup truck, pushing it several feet onto a resident’s lawn.

Police said the vehicle then left the scene.

Around 3:30 a.m., police received a call from a residence on Stornoway Drive, reporting a small SUV had crashed into a fence then fled the scene.

Investigations determined the same vehicle was involved in both incidents and police traced the owner with a vehicle identification number found on a piece of its bumper left behind at one of the scenes.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP issues 8 warnings over winter tires on Langford roadway

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ColwoodWest ShoreWestshore RCMP