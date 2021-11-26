CN close to Fraser Canyon reopening, Highway 1 access target mid-January

Debris across Highway 7 at Ruby Creek, Nov. 16, 2021. The highway has been reopened and work continues on major damage to Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon and Highway 5, the Coquihalla. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation photo) Reconstruction work at Tank Hill on Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon, Nov. 22, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation photo)

B.C.’s Highway 1 is open as far as Hope and work continues to reopen the heavily damaged Fraser Canyon portion to the north, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Friday.

CP Rail reopened its line through the canyon on Tuesday and a temporary structure is being put in place at Tank Hill where a detour has been put in place. He said the CN line through the canyon is expected to be back in service soon.

“Temporary repairs are underway at Jackass Mountain,” Fleming said at a briefing Nov. 26. “Work is underway where a large section of two-lane road was completely wiped out in a landslide. At Tank Hill we’re working collaboratively with CP Rail to build a temporary detour where a landslide sheared off about 70 metres of two-lane road and damaged the railway.”

more to come…

RELATED: Damaged Coquihalla expected to reopen late January

RELATED: Abbotsford mayor concerned about more flooding

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBC legislature