Coast Capital Savings in Saanich to re-open after COVID-19 scare

Coast Capital Savings closed its Broadmead Village location this week after being informed someone in an adjacent business may have been exposed to COVID-19, or the coronavirus.

A statement from the bank said it closed its Broadmead site “out of an abundance of caution” and that the individual who could have been exposed to the virus is not a Coast Capital employee.

The bank said it was informed that Island Health directed the person to stay at home until Friday and that they, at no point in time, exhibited signs of infection. On Friday morning, Coast Capital Savings said it received confirmation that the individual was cleared by health officials.

“When we originally learned of this situation, we contacted Island Health’s Public Health Communicable Disease officials who told us that there was no need to close our branch from a public health perspective nor did they believe there was a risk to the public,” a statement from Coast Capital Savings said. “However, we chose to close the branch out of an abundance of caution.”

The bank said the safety of its employees is a top priority and that an effort was made to take appropriate action “without creating undo anxiety or panic.”

The branch is to reopen on Saturday, Feb. 29.

