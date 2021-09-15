Starting Sept. 16 at noon, the burning of campfires, Category 2 and 3 open fires, and Resource Management Burning will be allowed throughout the Coastal Fire Region, in areas without local restrictions. File photo.

Coastal Fire Centre to rescind open burning prohibitions

Local burning restrictions may still be in place

  • Sep. 15, 2021 11:00 a.m.
  • News

The BC Wildfire Service has announced that at noon on Sept. 16, open burning prohibitions will be rescinded throughout the Coastal Fire Centre region.

This change will allow the burning of campfires, Category 2 and 3 open fires, and Resource Management Burning throughout the area, which includes the South Coast, Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and Haida Gwaii. The move is possible because recent rainfall has reduced wildfire risk in the region, alongside the return of seasonal temperatures, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

However, local governments may still have burning restrictions in place. As such, those intending to light a fire should always confirm with local authorities before lighting any fire of any size.

Also, the use of the following items will be allowed: burning barrels, burning cages, air curtain burners, binary exploding targets, sky lanterns and fireworks, including firecrackers.

Anyone lighting a Category 3 open fire must first obtain a burn registration number by calling 1-888-797-1717. This fire category includes those that burn material more than two metres high or three metres wide, stubble or grass of more than 2,000 square metres, or more than two piles of any size.

The BC Wildfire service urges people to take precautions with any permitted outdoor burning, including preparing to control the fire and stop it from escaping, not burning in windy conditions, creating a fireguard around the planned fire site, never leaving a fire unattended, and making sure the fire is fully extinguished and ashes are cold to the touch before leaving it.

sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com
