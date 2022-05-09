Coastal GasLink has received a second fine for erosion and sediment control violations. (Coastal GasLink photo)

Coastal GasLink receives second fine for erosion control violations

Several inspection by Environmental Assessment Office found non-compliance with EA certificate

Coastal GasLink (CGL) has been issued its second fine this year for erosion and sediment control issues.

In a press release this afternoon (May 9), the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) said the $107,000 administrative penalty is an escalation of enforcement measures following a previous fine of $72,500 (in February), 16 orders and 37 warnings related to erosion control since the project began in 2019.

“Several inspections between October 2021 and April 2022 in various locations along the construction right-of-way found ongoing non-compliance related to erosion and sediment control,” the release stated.

The company’s EA certificate, which CGL received in 2014, requires an environmental management plan “to protect sensitive wetlands and waterways from sediment caused by erosion that can negatively impact water quality and fish habitat.”

READ MORE: Coastal GasLink replaces a pipeline contractor

Recently, the company reported it had reached 100 per cent completion on two segments of its 670-kilometre route from the gas fields of northeast B.C. to the LNG Canada facility in Prince Rupert. The pipeline is fully installed in Section 1 west of Dawson Creek and Section 4 north of Prince George, CGL said May 2.

The EAO did not disclose where along the pipeline route it had found non-compliance issues.

Late in April, the company announced it had replaced one of its prime contractors on Section 7 of the route, which runs from south of Houston to north of Morice Lake.

CGL has yet to respond to a request for comment by Black Press Media.


