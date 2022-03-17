Cocaine, cars and cash seized as Greater Victoria police organizations team up

Month-long investigation culminated in arrest of four in Victoria on Feb. 18

Three cars, 78 grams of cocaine and $7,500 in cash were seized by Greater Victoria police groups following a month-long trafficking investigation. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

With a month-long drug-trafficking investigation in the books, West Shore RCMP has released more details of a bust made Feb. 18 in Victoria.

A joint execution of two search warrants action by West Shore RCMP, Victoria Police Department and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team members saw four people arrested and the seizure of cash, cars and a quantity of cocaine from two Victoria homes, a release stated.

The first search warrant saw two people arrested and resulted in the location of an alleged drug dealer being revealed, which led to the second warrant and two more arrests.

Three cars, $7,500 in cash and 78 grams of cocaine in total were seized. Charges for trafficking in a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking were recommended for those arrested.

“Our West Shore RCMP drug and organized crime unit are committed to interrupting organized crime and drug-related activities in hopes to minimize social and economic harm,” RCMP Sgt. Ryan Walsh stated. “We are fortunate to have the ability to conduct joint force operations with our neighbouring police forces, which often yields successful results like this.”

