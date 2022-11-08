A warming centre and temporary shelter will open in Victoria on Nov. 8 as frosty temperatures are expected. (Black Press Media file photo)

Cold forecast sees warming centre, overnight shelter activated in Victoria

Two locations to offer refuge from the cold overnight

With temperatures expected to feel close to freezing, the City of Victoria is opening up temporary spots for the second night in a row so people can find refuge from the cold.

A warming centre will be open at the James Bay United Church (511 Michigan St.) from 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 to 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

An overnight shelter operated by the Victoria Cool Aid Society will be available at Rock Bay Landing (535 Ellice St.) from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

READ: Snowy night ends in crashes and closures but Greater Victoria schools are open

 

Victoria

