Collision sends pedestrian to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries: Victoria police

Area closed to traffic, drivers asked to find another route

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries Friday morning following a collision at the intersection of Gorge Road East and Jutland Road.

Just after 11 a.m. on April 23, VicPD shared on social media that officers were investigating the cause of a crash involving a driver and a pedestrian at the intersection. According to police, paramedics transported the pedestrian to hospital with “potentially life-threatening injuries.”

The area remains closed to traffic and drivers are asked to find another route.

Our @vicpdtraffic officers are investigating a collision between a pedestrian & driver/vehicle at Gorge Rd E & Jutland Rd. The pedestrian was transported to hospital w potentially life-threatening injuries. Traffic in area is closed. Please use alternate route. #yyj #yyjtraffic — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) April 23, 2021

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

car crashVicPD