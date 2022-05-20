The B.C. Government has received reports of suspected avian flu in pelicans across the Cariboo. (Kelly Sinoski photo — 100 Mile Free Press)

The B.C. Government has received reports of suspected avian flu in pelicans across the Cariboo. (Kelly Sinoski photo — 100 Mile Free Press)

Colonies of endangered pelicans in Northern B.C. test positive for avian flu

Reports of sick pelicans in the Cariboo at Williams Lake, Alkali, Puntzi and Bouchie lakes.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) confirms that a pelican from Alkali Lake has tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian flu and says the province of B.C. has received reports of sick pelicans in the Cariboo at Williams Lake, Alkali, Puntzi and Bouchie lakes.

The reports were received through the Wild Bird Mortality Investigation Reporting toll-free hotline, which accepts reports of sick and dead wild birds from the public, said a B.C. Ministry of Forests spokesperson.

A more recent report received by agencies is of a dead pelican at a colony in Quesnel, which may or not be related to Bouchie Lake.

The worrisome bird flu strain could threaten conservation.

The American White Pelican in B.C. is on the provincial Red List, meaning it is at risk of being lost.

The large water bird migrates from the southern United States to nesting colonies in Canada from B.C. to western Ontario. Its only nesting colony in B.C. occurs in the Cariboo region at Stum Lake, northwest of Williams Lake on the Chilcotin Plateau.

Read More: Canadian farmers battle avian flu as bird death toll hits 1.7 million

“To date, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in multiple wild bird species including gulls, waterfowl, raptors and corvids,” an ECCC spokesperson said in an email to Black Press Media.

Dead, injured, or sick birds should not be touched and should be immediately reported to the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative information line at 1-800-567-2033 or the B.C. Wild Bird Mortality Investigation Program hotline at 1-866-431-2473.

For more information on avian influenza in wild birds visit the Government of Canada website https://www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/migratory-game-bird-hunting/avian-influenza-wild-birds.html

Read More: Remove home bird feeders, empty bird baths to stop avian flu, BC SPCA asks

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: rebecca.dyok@quesnelobserver.com


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

birdsCariboo

Previous story
Neighbours’ tip to West Shore RCMP results in drug, cash seizure
Next story
Possible monkeypox cases in B.C. under investigation

Just Posted

EMCS students return to the University of Victoria on June 4 for their first full graduation in two years. (File - Metro-Creative)
Sooke students excited as graduation ceremony returns in full force

West Shore RCMP process what they believe is fentanyl and methamphetamine after a March 31 search of a Langford home. (Courtesy West Shore RMCP)
Neighbours’ tip to West Shore RCMP results in drug, cash seizure

The Victoria Beer Society is hosting its first-ever Langford Beer Festival this July. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)
New beer festival on tap this summer in Langford

The IIO is investigating reports a man was seriously injured in March 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police watchdog investigates after Saanich man reports serious injuries