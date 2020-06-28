Colwood asking for public input on Master Parks Plan

Feedback will help guide next 10 years of improvements

The City of Colwood is asking for public input on their first Master Parks Plan, which will guide the next 10 years of improvements to parks and trails. (City of Colwood photo)

How do you want Colwood parks to look like within the next 10 years?

The City is asking for public feedback on their first parks and recreation master parks plan that will be used to help guide how they will improve over 50 parks and trails, from the Royal Roads Forest to Lookout Lake.

The first questionnaire is tentatively open until the end of July. Then, park ambassadors will be engaging with the public with potential activities and workshops in August and September. By October and November, the city will initiate public invitations to review draft directions and give input on what should be adjusted or prioritized.

Those interested in filling out the survey can head over to https://letstalkcolwood.ca/ourparks

