Colwood begins construction on new double roundabout

Construction at Latoria Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway to finish by fall 2023

The City of Colwood has started construction on a new double roundabout at the intersection of Latoria Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Work is expected to be complete by fall 2023. (Courtesy City of Colwood)

The City of Colwood has started construction on a new double roundabout at the intersection of Latoria Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway, with construction expected to be complete by fall 2023.

The new traffic feature is one of several transportation upgrades the city is working on to accommodate growth in the Royal Bay, Royal Beach, Olympic View, and neighbouring City of Langford. Latoria Road is also set to be expanded, with initial planning set to focus on protecting Latoria Creek.

Initial work on the new roundabouts will include installing a large underground box culvert across Veterans Memorial Parkway, along with underground utilities.

According to the city, a roundabout was chosen to replace the current three-way stop at the intersection as it was considered safer and more efficient than the alternatives.

Other intersections in the city set to be upgraded over the next five to 20 years include Latoria Road at Wishart Road; along Metchosin Road at Lagoon Road, Painter Road and Sooke Road; and along Veterans Memorial Parkway at Cairndale Road, Allendale Road, and Sooke Road.

READ MORE: Colwood launches new traffic dashboard

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Colwood,ConstructionTrafficWest Shore