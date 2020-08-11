Colwood construction site break-in leads police to narcotics, prohibited weapons

33-year-old man charged with break and enter, weapons offences and possession of a controlled substance

(Black Press Media file photo)

A 33-year-old man has been charged after at a break-in at a Colwood construction site over the weekend.

At approximately 11:25 p.m. on Aug. 9, the West Shore RCMP received a report of a break-in at the construction site at 1913 Sooke Rd.

A security company advised police a male suspect wearing a backpack had been seen entering the south side of a building at the site.

Officers arrived on scene within minutes and spotted the suspect, who initially ran from police.

Adrian Graham, 33, was arrested a few minutes later for the break-in.

A search of his backpack, according to police, revealed multiple tools, torches, narcotics, a collapsible baton, and brass knuckles.

Police also learned Graham has court-imposed conditions prohibiting him from possessing any weapons.

Graham was taken into custody and has been charged with break and enter, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, breach of probation, and possession of a controlled substance.

Westshore RCMP

33-year-old man charged with break and enter, weapons offences and possession of a controlled substance

