Lookout Lake water levels are low as the dam undergoes upgrades. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Lookout Lake water levels are low as the dam undergoes upgrades. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Colwood dam upgrades projected to be under budget

Province designates Lookout Brook as a high consequence dam should it fail

The water level is lower than usual in Colwood’s Lookout Lake to help ease pressure on the dam during safety upgrades.

Nanaimo-based contractor Windley Contracting Ltd. is working to shore up the dam on both the upstream and downstream slopes. Work is expected to continue until December.

The dam at the popular summer swimming hole was built in 1958. A 2017 assessment by an engineering consultant determined that Lookout Lake needed to be brought up to current seismic safety measures. In Feb. 2019, Colwood received $730,370 from the Union of BC Municipalities Community Emergency Preparedness Fund for the project.

The city says upgrades are projected to come in under budget, potentially affording the chance to direct leftover funds towards park upgrades, such as trail improvements, a washroom and seating.

ALSO READ: Colwood eyes upgrades to shore up 60-year-old dam

Currently, there is a single port-a-potty on a cement block for visitors, as there are no sewer line connections.

“It’s a great idea, but adding all this extra stuff might ruin the beautiful natural area up there,” said Coun. Doug Kobayashi. “I’m not completely against it, but it’s hard enough to get a parking spot nearby. I’d rather see it preserved to be as natural as it could be.”

Coun. Dean Jantzen has previously expressed his desire to consider adding more benches and tables and ensure the area is a good swimming environment for park visitors.

The province’s Dam Safety Branch of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Sustainability rated Lookout Brook Dam as a high consequence dam due to the amount of residents who could be affected should it fail.

If the dam broke, the spillway route would flow towards houses along Maureen Terrace and Sunheights Drive and past the intersection of Sun Estates heading further down into residences along the sloped hill.

Staff have reached out to the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC to help manage the fish during the work.

The lake was stocked with 250 rainbow trout from the Fraser River three times since March. Re-stocking the fish will be held off until the project is complete. all for it, but practicality.

READ MORE: Colwood’s Lookout Brook Dam upgrades to start after swimming season

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of Colwood,Construction

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oak Bay community sees untapped potential in Turkey Head

Just Posted

A small number of the masks available at Disguise the Limit. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
West Shore costume expert showcases pandemic-safe Halloween looks

Maureen Cue models the best masked Halloween costumes

Lookout Lake water levels are low as the dam undergoes upgrades. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Colwood dam upgrades projected to be under budget

Province designates Lookout Brook as a high consequence dam should it fail

The Turkey Head Walkway. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Oak Bay community sees untapped potential in Turkey Head

Part 3 of a closer look at Oak Bay Marina and Turkey Head

Police closed McNeill Avenue after a workplace death Oct. 20, 2020. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
WorkSafe BC investigating man’s death during Oak Bay tree removal

Man was working for contracted tree removal company when incident occurred

The West Shore RCMP released these images of a suspect as part of its investigation into a report of sexual assault on Sept. 17. (West Shore RCMP handout) The West Shore RCMP released these images of a suspect as part of its investigation into a report of sexual assault on Sept. 17. (West Shore RCMP handout)
Sexual assault suspect sought by West Shore RCMP

Police are looking for help identifying this man

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

Advance polls are open from Oct. 15 to 21 with election day on Oct. 24. (Black Press Media file photo)
Here’s your Greater Victoria roundup for the 2020 B.C. election

Candidates, forums, where to vote and more

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Michael Leighton, who is wanted on 11 warrants on Vancouver Island and is a suspect in a recent break, enter and theft in Nanaimo. (Photos submitted)
RCMP looking for break-and-enter suspect with 11 warrants on the Island

Nanaimo RCMP say Michael Leighton a suspect in theft of pistol and $40,000 worth of coins

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/NIH via AP
At least 49 cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding in Calgary: Alberta Health

McMillan says the city of Calgary has recently seen several outbreaks linked to social gatherings

UBC geoscientists discovered the wreckage of a decades-old crash during an expedition on a mountain near Harrison Lake. (Submitted photo)
Wreckage of decades-old plane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

A team of Sts’ailes Community School students helped discover the twisted metal embedded in a glacier

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.
‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Family and friends continue to search for Jordan Naterer, after official efforts suspended

Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students in the classroom. He was one of two fathers who filed a court application in August to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections weren’t in place. That application was dismissed last week. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster challenged health, education ministries’ return-to-school plan

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
RCMP cleared in fatal shooting of armed Lytton man in distress, police watchdog finds

IIO spoke to seven civillian witnesses and 11 police officers in coming to its decision

A 34-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound in Williams Lake Monday, Oct 19, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake man treated for gunshot wound after accidental shooting: RCMP

Police are reminding residents to ensure firearms are not loaded when handling them

Most Read