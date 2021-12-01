Colwood developing neighbourhood wayfinding strategy

Examples of new City of Colwood wayfinding signage were shared in a recent presentation to council. (Courtesy of Cygnus Design Group/City of Colwood)

The City of Colwood is developing a new neighbourhood wayfinding signage strategy designed to make it easier for residents and visitors alike to navigate and feel welcome in the community.

During a council meeting Nov. 22, Cygnus Design Group presented on the project, noting its goals and progress so far.

The first phase of the project – an audit of the current signage – was completed over the summer. The audit found existing signage lacked a sense of place and orientation, was cluttered in some areas and lacked continuity in design.

Once the audit was complete, the design firm worked with the city on a strategy for improvement, as well as the overall design language for new signs. The wayfinding strategy report is expected to be completed by mid-December, while the implementation plan is expected by mid-January.

“In recent years, Colwood has been taking steps to improve the community’s public realm, establish a welcoming, familiar, comfortable and interesting sense of place and make it easier for people to navigate throughout the city,” communications director Sandra Russell wrote in an email.

The wayfinding strategy is being developed to further enhance those goals, she added, by creating welcoming entrances to the city and better identify neighbourhoods and destinations to guide residents and visitors to the people, businesses and special places in Colwood.

Completion of the project aims to help the city enhance mobility, create vibrancy and increase prosperity. The new strategy will integrate with the broader parks and recreation master plan, which will guide recreation improvements in Colwood for the next decade.

