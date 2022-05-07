Colwood drivers asked to use caution as crack sealing begins Monday

Starting May 9, sections of Sooke Road and Old Island Highway will be crack sealed

The City of Colwood is advising motorists to use caution in the coming days, as crack sealing is scheduled to begin on May 9.

Sections of Sooke Road and Old Island Highway will be affected by the road life-extending work, according to a news release.

Cyclists, scooter, and motorcycle riders are encouraged to use extra caution when riding in recently crack-sealed areas, as sand is applied over sealed cracks for the first 24-48 hours after work is done, which may make the road slippery.

Anyone with further questions on the city’s crack sealing program is asked to contact the Public Works Department at 250-474-4133.

READ MORE: Funding finalized for Galloping Goose connector over busy Colwood road

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Colwood,Road conditionsWest Shore

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Latest ‘Jeopardy!’ mega-champ’s win streak snapped at 23
Next story
RCMP seek witnesses after man dies from stab wounds in Williams Lake

Just Posted

Steven Threadkell, manager of the BC Boat Show scheduled for May 12-15 at Port Sidney Marina, says recreational boating has grown significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Port Sidney Marina to host largest in-the-water boat show on West Coast

Participants get ready for the first in-person edition of Hike for Hospice since 2019, at Fisherman’s Wharf Park. (Courtesy of Victoria Hospice)
Victoria Hospice attracts over 300 to first in-person hike since 2019

Colwood drivers asked to use caution as crack sealing begins Monday

HeroWork Victoria general manager Trevor Botkin gets strong-armed into his jail cell at Uptown in Saanich as he starts the third annual Jail, Bail or Bribe fundraiser. The event runs through the weekend and the public can make a donation onsite, or online at jailbailbribe.com. (Photo courtesy HeroWork Victoria)
Even heroes sometimes go to jail, says Victoria radical reno firm boss