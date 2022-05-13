Therapy animal Diggity is missing on the West Shore and his family is appealing to the community to help find him. (Courtesy of Anne-Sophie Dumetz/Facebook)

Colwood family appealing to the community for help locating missing therapy animal

Diggity the cat has not been seen since Mother’s Day

A Colwood family is turning to the community for help finding their therapy animal – a cat missing since Mother’s Day.

“My son has ADHD, and Diggity brings him so much love and well-being,” said Anne-Sophie Dumetz in an email. “Whenever he sees my son, it’s just like ‘you are my buddy, let’s go play hide and seek,’ or ‘let’s go snuggle.’ He is really good at bringing our family a lot of joy.”

The family is concerned as Diggity’s Apple AirTag tracker was found in the bushes along Goldstream Avenue, despite it being securely attached to the cat’s collar.

Diggity is described as a bright ginger cat with long fluffy tail and “beautiful” markings. He is healthy, fit, friendly, and “street smart” from his previous outdoor adventures, which he always returned safely from in the past.

His collar has a name tag with two phone numbers on it and he is microchipped.

Dumetz is asking anyone who has seen a cat matching Diggity’s description to call or text her at 236-464-5567. The family is offering a $100 reward for Diggity’s safe return.

