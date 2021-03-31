Colwood hosts food trucks at Lagoon Beach over long weekend

Colwood is offering an opportunity for the community to fill their bellies while catching rays over the long weekend.

From April 2 to 5, multiple food vendors will set up at the Lagoon Beach along Ocean Boulevard, and residents are encouraged to enjoy some local cuisine among the beautiful scenery.

“Wander by the waves, beach comb, bird watch, paddle or just lounge on the sand in the sunshine. Together, but apart,” stated the City of Colwood website.

Some of the vendors to be featured are Molly’s Fish & Chips, Greek on the Street, Deadbeetz Burgers, Grilled to the Mac, Road Treasure Treats Ice Cream, Cup-A-Roni, That’s a Wrap, Candytime, and Indecent Risotto. Additional vendors are to be announced.

“The city will be marking out food vendor locations that are well distanced from each other. And you’ll see reminders about distancing while ordering and receiving food,” stated the Colwood website. “Vendors will follow the guidelines set out by the provincial health officer for local markets and measures similar to what is required for restaurants.”

The aim of the event is to support local businesses, and get community members outside enjoying nature.

“As we all work to stay safe by following the latest health orders, the City of Colwood is striving to support the mental health of our community by encouraging residents to head out and enjoy our spectacular natural surroundings,” it says on the website.

“So grab a bite, pick a secluded spot on the beach and pull up a log or lay out a blanket to enjoy the fresh ocean air well distanced from others.”

For more information, visit www.colwood.ca.

