Colwood library reopens for public use July 18

The time has come for Juan de Fuca Library users to begin borrowing books again.
On July 18, in-person services will once again be offered at the branch in Colwood at a limited capacity. Some of the services offered include pick-up for items on hold, returns, browsing a small collection for borrowing and upgrading online library cards. There will also be a grab-and-go table outside the branch for people to pick up a B.C. Summer Reading Club starter kit and Books for Babies bags.
The library will be open from 11 a.m. to noon for seniors and immuno-compromised residents, and then from noon until 4 p.m. for everyone.
The Saanich Centennial Branch and the Central Saanich Branch will also resume services “no later than” July 24.
Digital resources are always available online, which are free with a library card. Some of the resources include e-audiobooks, e-books, movies, music, newspapers and magazines. For more information or to sign up for a library card online, please visit gvpl.ca.
