Colwood middle school hits 3 COVID-19 exposures

Dunsmuir Middle School reported another COVID-19 case on Monday.

Three members of the Dunsmuir community have tested positive, making a total of four confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Sooke School District. Island Health calls it a cluster when two or more individuals with lab-confirmed COVID-19 attended school during their infectious period.

On Sunday, SD62 announced an exposure at Belmont Secondary School in Langford.

The dates of possible exposure to COVID-19 at Dunsmuir school include March 29, 30, 31 and April 1. At Belmont, the date for potential exposure is on April 1. All of the people who tested positive are isolating, states the school district website.

“Island Health is completing contact tracing to identify any staff or students that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms,” reads the SD62 website.

“Phone calls or letters will be sent to staff and students that Island Health has identified as needing to self-isolate for 14 days from when they were exposed. If you do not receive a phone call or letter, continue to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and seek testing and self-isolate if symptoms begin.”

RELATED: More COVID-19 exposures reported at Greater Victoria schools over Easter weekend

Island Health previously warned there would likely be an increase in school exposures in the weeks following students’ return from March break.

Parents are reminded to assess their child daily for symptoms of COVID-19 before sending them to school. Those symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

The health authority has asked parents to keep children home from school even if they are only displaying mild symptoms.

“Make an appointment to get your child and any other symptomatic family members tested, especially if you have travelled during spring break,” Island Health said.

READ ALSO: Metchosin reviews bylaw enforcement policies

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.