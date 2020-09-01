Colwood council voted to reopen Ocean Boulevard to vehicle traffic during Monday’s council meeting. (City of Colwood photo)

Colwood reopens Ocean Boulevard to vehicle traffic next week

Colwood council voted to reopen the road during Monday’s council meeting

Ocean Boulevard in Colwood will reopen next week after vehicle traffic was limited along the beach at the end of March to encourage social distancing.

During Monday’s council meeting, a motion to reopen the road on Sept. 8 passed unopposed.

The closure has been called a “contentious” issue by some councillors, that sparked “passion” within residents on both sides of the argument.

A survey looking for public feedback on the closure received almost 4,000 responses but less than half were from Colwood residents and among residents, just over 50 per cent were in favor of opening the road to through traffic.

Coun. Doug Kobayashi said he felt “very, very strongly” about reopening the road because of the lack of public input prior to the closure.

READ ALSO: Colwood repairs potholes, other road issues on Ocean Boulevard

“This was just insanity, to me, to start off with,” he said. “I’d like to see this open and then have the proper debate.”

An option proposed by Coun. Michael Baxter when the road was first closed was to leave it open during the week and close it on the weekends so “both sides could get what they wanted.” He voiced his support for opening the road so the other half of the population gets its “turn.”

READ ALSO: LETTER: Reopen Ocean Boulevard to vehicles

According to Coun. Gordie Logan, people have been using the space more because they feel safer with the road closed, adding this was an important factor to take into consideration and hoped for more serious discussions around the topic in the future.

Mayor Rob Martin said he was frustrated that some people thought the survey results should be “binding” rather than a tool to gauge public opinion. He added that he would consider holding a referendum next election to make a binding decision.

“I know it has been contentious for the community but I think this council represents who this community is and I’m proud of the fact that even though we’re frustrated with each other at times we have continued to work hard and be successful together,” said Martin.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Colwood,

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. nurse one of countless COVID-19 survivors looking for answers
Next story
GoFundMe set up for family of woman killed in Ladysmith hit-and-run

Just Posted

Southern Vancouver Island’s old-growth protest enters fourth week counting three blockades

Provincial government’s silence ‘ominous’ and ‘worrisome’ say Port Renfrew protesters

Colwood reopens Ocean Boulevard to vehicle traffic next week

Colwood council voted to reopen the road during Monday’s council meeting

Head in the clouds: Sooke resident recalls former career as astronaut training officer

Dr. Parvez Kumar trained Canadians Chris Hadfield and Julie Payette

Missing child located unharmed at Willows Beach

Theft of bicycles, outboard motors highlight Oak Bay police calls

Greater Victoria non-profit desperately needs donations to save rescued cat’s leg

Volunteers spent two weeks seeking Nala, who was living on airport property

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

How many Canadians will need to get vaccinated against COVID-19? Officials aren’t sure

Canada has secured contracts for four potential vaccines

‘We’re not going to let this drag on forever’, Ladysmith hit-and-run suspect urged to surrender to RCMP

The suspect had a brief interaction with police before fleeing the scene

Keep businesses going to outlast COVID-19, B.C. government told

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade releases recovery proposals

Adult hockey groups weighing options amid countless COVID restrictions at Island rink

Late ice slots, no changerooms or outside teams allowed and cost factors all weighing heavily

Langley’s top cop reassigned amid charity gala questions

Overtime concerns raised in connection to RCMP attendance at Langely City mayor’s gala

Rogers expands 5G network to 26 B.C. markets, but consumer adoption will take time

Most Canadians won’t be able to access the technology immediately because the network requires use of a 5G-enabled phone

B.C. nurse one of countless COVID-19 survivors looking for answers

‘I would be considered one of the completely healed cases in terms of statistics’

PHOTOS: Anti-gay ‘street preacher’ drowned out by protesters in Vancouver

David Lynn met by LGBTQ2+ members and allies protesting at B.C. stops in his cross-country tour

Most Read