Colwood is asking residents to fill out a survey about whether Esquimalt Lagoon should be open, partially closed or completely closed to vehicles. The survey ends June 15. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood to reopens vehicle access to Esquimalt Lagoon from Fort Rodd Hill

Survey on closing vehicle access ends June 15

Colwood plans to re-open access to Esquimalt Lagoon near Fort Rodd Hill on Tuesday, June 9.

Drivers will no longer have to re-route through Metchosin Road and residential neighbourhoods to get to the Lagoon, according to the City. A small portion of the roadway will stay closed for the time being, similar to the space that is closed during Eats and Beats at the Beach in past summers.

According to the City, there have been more than 3,000 responses to their survey asking Greater Victoria residents what Colwood should do with access to the lagoon. The biggest debate has been around whether the area should be completely closed to vehicle traffic.

READ MORE: Colwood repairs potholes, other road issues on Ocean Boulevard

“We realized the need to ask this question when the road was closed at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Sandra Russell, Colwood communications manager. “Some have said they miss cutting through the Lagoon while getting to work or running errands. Others see it as a great opportunity to walk their kids in a stroller or bring their kids for a bike ride [without worry about vehicles].”

Russell says the results so far have been strongly divided. With changing sea levels and the latest work being done to repair potholes along the Lagoon, the survey will help the city’s Waterfront Committee to decide how Colwood’s shoreline will be affected in years to come.

Those interested in adding their opinion must fill out a response by June 15 at letstalkcolwood.ca/oceanboulevard.

ALSO READ: Colwood welcomes food trucks at Esquimalt Lagoon for future

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of Colwood,esquimalt lagoon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Finance Minister Carole James ‘optimistic’ about B.C.’s economic recovery
Next story
Deer traps woman on front doorstep in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Sooke event to support World Oceans Day

Demonstration to be held today near EMCS

Goat yoga sessions kick off in Shirley

Classes will be held outdoors and include maximum 10 participants

Racist graffiti left on building in Victoria’s Chinatown

VicPD asks anyone with information on June 5 incident to come forward

Deer traps woman on front doorstep in Oak Bay

Local scares off deer with lawn chair

Colwood to reopens vehicle access to Esquimalt Lagoon from Fort Rodd Hill

Survey on closing vehicle access ends June 15

Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said everyone should be able to feel safe calling the police

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Finance Minister Carole James ‘optimistic’ about B.C.’s economic recovery

James noted more than 300,000 jobs lost in B.C. to the pandemic

First of three disciplinary hearings for Mount Polley Mine breach begins June 15

Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia said hearings will be held via Zoom

All BC Ferries passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

Rule takes effect June 15 and follows Transport Canada guideline

Pandemic reveals inequalities in who can work from home: Statistics Canada

More education and higher income increases chances of working from home successfully

Sooke Community Choir brings love of music to video

Choir hopes to circulate video to its dedicated concertgoers

MAYOR’S REPORT: SEAPARC, pandemic and taxes come to forefront

No tax increase expected for most taxpayers in Sooke

Feds to allow immediate family to reunite in Canada, but quarantine still stands: Trudeau

Details to be announced soon

Most Read