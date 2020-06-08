Colwood to reopens vehicle access to Esquimalt Lagoon from Fort Rodd Hill

Colwood is asking residents to fill out a survey about whether Esquimalt Lagoon should be open, partially closed or completely closed to vehicles. The survey ends June 15. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood plans to re-open access to Esquimalt Lagoon near Fort Rodd Hill on Tuesday, June 9.

Drivers will no longer have to re-route through Metchosin Road and residential neighbourhoods to get to the Lagoon, according to the City. A small portion of the roadway will stay closed for the time being, similar to the space that is closed during Eats and Beats at the Beach in past summers.

According to the City, there have been more than 3,000 responses to their survey asking Greater Victoria residents what Colwood should do with access to the lagoon. The biggest debate has been around whether the area should be completely closed to vehicle traffic.

READ MORE: Colwood repairs potholes, other road issues on Ocean Boulevard

“We realized the need to ask this question when the road was closed at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Sandra Russell, Colwood communications manager. “Some have said they miss cutting through the Lagoon while getting to work or running errands. Others see it as a great opportunity to walk their kids in a stroller or bring their kids for a bike ride [without worry about vehicles].”

Russell says the results so far have been strongly divided. With changing sea levels and the latest work being done to repair potholes along the Lagoon, the survey will help the city’s Waterfront Committee to decide how Colwood’s shoreline will be affected in years to come.

Those interested in adding their opinion must fill out a response by June 15 at letstalkcolwood.ca/oceanboulevard.

ALSO READ: Colwood welcomes food trucks at Esquimalt Lagoon for future

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of Colwood,esquimalt lagoon