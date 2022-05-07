The City of Colwood is advising trail users Applegate Trail will be closed from May 9 to 11. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff file photo)

The City of Colwood is advising trail users Applegate Trail will be closed from May 9 to 11. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff file photo)

Colwood trail closed May 9-11 for remediation work

Applegate Trail runs behind Dressler Road from Wishart Road, connecting to the Painter Trail

The City of Colwood is advising trail users Applegate Trail will be closed from May 9 to 11 for remediation work on a neighbouring property.

The trail runs behind Dressler Road from Wishart Road, connecting to the Painter Trail, and serves as a connection for students walking from the Wishart area to Royal Bay Secondary, as well as to the North Ridge Trail, which goes all the way to Metchosin Road.

The city said in a news release the trail is part of a growing network of trails linking Meadow Park to Murrays Pond Park, and is a part of their goal of a “sea to sky” trail network running between Triangle Mountain and Royal Beach.

READ MORE: Food trucks, live music return to Victoria’s West Shore this summer

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Colwood,TrailsWest Shore

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. Supreme Court rules challenge to health worker vaccine mandate can proceed

Just Posted

A proposal for a six-storey mixed-use building at the corner of Shelbourne Street and McRae Avenue is coming to Saanich council for discussion on Monday (May 9). (Courtesy of Abstract Developments)
Residents object to height, parking variances requested for Saanich development

The City of Colwood is advising trail users Applegate Trail will be closed from May 9 to 11. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff file photo)
Colwood trail closed May 9-11 for remediation work

Canadian rowers Lindsay Jennerich and Patricia Obee in action on the water. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Hall of Fame)
Full class of inductees heading into Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame

Economist and University of Victoria postdoctorate fellow Kevin Andrew was one of three authors of a study into green stimulus among G20 countries. He’s pictured here at a climate change conference in Glasgow. (Courtesy of Kevin Andrew)
Canada a G20 leader in green pandemic recovery initiatives, UVic study finds