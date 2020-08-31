The City of Colwood has unanimously approved the motion to ban the use of rodenticides on Aug. 24. This means that they won’t use the rat poison in their city buildings or properties. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood unanimously agrees to ban use of rat poison

City staff will educate residents on harmful effects of rodenticides

Colwood has joined the fight to minimize the use of rat poison.

Council unanimously agreed to ban the use of anticoagulant rodenticides on Aug. 24, following the District of Saanich’s identical move in July.

“It’s a commitment that we won’t use it in our city buildings and properties,” said councillor Dean Jantzen during Monday’s council meeting.

The mayor will also write the premier to request the ban of anticoagulant rodenticides across the province.

READ MORE: Third dead owl found in Greater Victoria, Saanich mayor suspects rat poisoning

Once consumed, the poison kills rodents through internal bleeding. As Saanich’s notice of motion in July points out, the poisoned animals can be consumed by bigger predators, including owls, hawks and eagles.

Coun. Cynthia Day pointed out during Monday’s meeting that her friend came across a dead owl in Langford. After the animal was taken to the Goldstream Nature House, the animal’s death was confirmed to be caused by ill health involving rat poison.

Council also approved city staff to work on educating Colwood residents about the harmful impacts of rat poison and the alternatives available. Colwood will use its existing advertising budget to educate the public about the harmful effects of anticoagulant rodenticides.

 

