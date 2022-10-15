BREAKING: Colwood has a new mayor

Doug Kobayashi celebrates his win at 328 Taphouse and Grill in Colwood. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Doug Kobayashi will become Colwood’s next mayor with a victory over incumbent Rob Martin.

Kobayashi, who served as a councillor for the past four years, won with more than 67 per cent of the vote (2,559), compared to Martin’s 32 per cent (1,216).

He will be joined on council by newly elected councillors David Grove, Ian Ward, Misty Olsen, Kim Jordison, and reelected councillors Cynthia Day and Dean Jantzen.

Of councillor candidates, Ward claimed the most votes with 2,476, followed by Grove with 2,243, Day with 2,109, Jantzen with 2,081, Olsen with 2,038, and Jordison with 1,826.

Steven MacAskill just missed the mark with 1,804 votes, followed by Stewart Parkinson with 1,693, Kim Mohns with 914 and Sacha Veelbehr with 423.

More to come.

BC Election 2022BC municipal electionBreaking NewsCity of Colwood,West Shore