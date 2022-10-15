Doug Kobayashi celebrates his win at 328 Taphouse and Grill in Colwood. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

BREAKING: Colwood has a new mayor

Doug Kobayashi claims the top seat with 2,559 votes

Doug Kobayashi will become Colwood’s next mayor with a victory over incumbent Rob Martin.

Kobayashi, who served as a councillor for the past four years, won with more than 67 per cent of the vote (2,559), compared to Martin’s 32 per cent (1,216).

He will be joined on council by newly elected councillors David Grove, Ian Ward, Misty Olsen, Kim Jordison, and reelected councillors Cynthia Day and Dean Jantzen.

Of councillor candidates, Ward claimed the most votes with 2,476, followed by Grove with 2,243, Day with 2,109, Jantzen with 2,081, Olsen with 2,038, and Jordison with 1,826.

Steven MacAskill just missed the mark with 1,804 votes, followed by Stewart Parkinson with 1,693, Kim Mohns with 914 and Sacha Veelbehr with 423.

Copy: MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2018 RESULTS
Infogram

More to come.

