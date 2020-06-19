Costa Canna Corp. has applied to open a retail cannabis store at Colwood Corners. A public hearing about the application will take place on June 22. (Black Press Media file photo)

Community can weigh in on Colwood’s potential first cannabis retail store

Public hearing set for Monday, June 22

The Colwood community will have an opportunity to weigh in and learn about the City’s potential first cannabis store.

A public hearing is scheduled online on June 22 at 6 p.m. so residents can provide input on changes proposed to a zoning bylaw that would allow for a cannabis store at Colwood Corners. The store would be located at 310 Wale Rd., unit 202 and the rezoning would only apply to that property. Currently, the Colwood land use bylaw does not allow the use of a premises – other than a licensed pharmacy under the Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations – to distribute, sell and dispense cannabis in any form. The bylaw was created in 2016.

Since then, possession and sales of non-medical cannabis has been legalized and the provincial Cannabis Control and Licensing Act allows for cannabis retail licensing similar to liquor licensing.

Costa Canna Corp., the company applying to open the store, held a public meeting on Feb. 25 prior to the application going to Committee of the Whole. Letters were hand-delivered to properties near the proposed store location and a sign was put up about the development application. One person attended the public input meeting who, according to City of Colwood documents, voiced concerns about “undesirable people frequenting the area.”

READ ALSO: WATCH: Langford’s first legal retail cannabis store officially open

“We explained that the demographic we serve is primarily 50 plus and that the pricing of the products we offer are not necessarily affordable to individuals that are ‘undesirable’,” a letter from Costa Canna Corp. to the City says. “We offered insight into our business model and images of our current stores which represents a boutique style environment.”

According to the City of Colwood, Costa Canna Corp. has not yet applied to the BC Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for a non-medical cannabis retail licence but will be doing so after first and second readings of the bylaw in question.

Costa Canna Corp. has a partnership with the Cowichan Tribes and looks to provide opportunities for Indigenous communities across B.C. Its flagship store is in the Cowichan Valley with a second location in the Valley under development.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria’s first BC Cannabis Store could open at Saanich shopping centre

Individuals who believe their interest in property is affected by the proposed bylaw will be given a chance to be heard at the public hearing on Monday. Written submissions can be provided by e-mail to publichearing@colwood.ca. A drop box located at the main entrance of city hall is available for hand delivered letters as well. The deadline to receive written submissions is noon on June 22.

Community members can also register to speak live via phone at the electronic hearing by e-mailing the same address as above. Once registered, a phone number to join the live meeting will be provided. The deadline to register to speak live is 9 a.m. on June 22.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

cannabisCity of Colwood,

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
China charges ‘two Michaels’ with spying in Huawei-linked case
Next story
Saanich police dive team pulls stolen vehicle from Prospect Lake

Just Posted

Saanich approves Greater Victoria’s first government pot shop

Mayor ‘delighted’ residents will be able to access marijuana in the municipality

Horticulture Centre of the Pacific gardens reopen with safety restrictions

Hours extended for summer season

Metchosin prison reclassified nine offenders to medium security after July escape

New security measures, notification procedures in place at William Head Institution

Judge dismisses Victoria man’s claim of wrongful arrest by VicPD

The arrest occurred after the man’s daughter made allegations of sexual offences

Truck fire in Saanich neighbourhood ‘deliberately set,’ Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers says

Witnesses asked to come forward

Seven new B.C. COVID-19 cases, seven days without a death

Currently 178 active cases, mostly in Lower Mainland

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Two B.C. First Nations call for fish farm removal from their territory

Two Campbell River-area First Nations are calling for the removal of a… Continue reading

‘Can I give you a hug?’: B.C. mom meets driver involved in crash that killed her son

Both Natalie White and Johnny Forrest were looking for closure after tragic accident

No jail time for B.C. man found guilty of running over sex worker with ATV

Curtis Sagmoen slapped with probation and long list of conditions Friday in Vernon courthouse

Work stoppage in support of Juneteenth shuts down West Coast ports

Union has 60,000 members who work in ports in Alaska, B.C., south to California and Hawaii

B.C. hands COVID-19 border crossing checks back to Ottawa

Provincial screening continues for arriving farm workers

Railway trespassing is dangerous and illegal, reminds CN police

CN Police Service will be patrolling communities throughout the province this summer

Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain – and now national action

Celebrations will be marked from coast to coast with marches and demonstrations of civil disobedience

Most Read