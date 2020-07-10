RCMP are looking for Ami Guthrie. Photo supplied

Comox Valley RCMP looking for missing woman

Ami Guthrie was last seen in Courtenay in early July

The Comox Valley RCMP are seeking assistance to locate 29-year old Ami Guthrie.

Guthrie was last seen in Courtenay on July 2, 2020.

“It has been a while since Ami was in touch with her family,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer for Comox Valley RCMP. “We want to ensure she is alright.”

Ami is approximately 5’8” tall, 160 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

READ MORE: Search suspended for missing Vancouver Island hiker

If you see Ami Guthrie or know where she may be, please call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

Missing woman

