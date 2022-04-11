Comox Valley RCMP seeking to identify shoplifters

The Comox Valley RCMP is asking for assistance to identify two people who allegedly worked together to steal more than $400 worth of merchandise from an undisclosed local business.

On March 18, the Comox Valley RCMP received a report that two people entered a business and stole several electronic toothbrushes.

“Investigators are releasing surveillance footage of the suspects with the hope of identifying them and moving forward with the investigation,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer, Comox Valley RCMP. “These suspects may be associated to the Comox Valley, Nanaimo or Campbell River.”

The male suspect was wearing a black baseball cap, heavy black jacket with reflective stripes at the time of the theft. The woman was wearing a dark coloured jacket and glasses with shoulder length dark coloured hair.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2022-3853. To remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

The Comox Valley Record has reached out to the RCMP for additional information.

