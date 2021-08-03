Completion of E & N Trail section in Langford creates continuous 13-kilometre route

Map shows length of E & N Rail Trail from Esquimalt to Langford. (Map courtesy of CRD)

A key component of the E & N Rail Trail is ready for prime time.

News that the section of the trail in Langford between the railway crossing at Atkins Avenue and Savory Elementary School is substantively completed, and open for public use, was celebrated by B.C. Premier John Horgan, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca.

“This is another great step in expanding the E & N Trail,” Horgan said in a media release. “The people of Langford are proud of our incredible trails and paths and this new section will serve our community for commuting and recreational use for years to come.”

Esquimalt-Metchosin MLA Mitzi Dean added that the new section provides even more options for people to walk, ride or roll and will add vibrancy to the community.

“I know many of my neighbours enjoy active transportation as it is a great way to reduce our carbon footprint and promote healthy lifestyles,” she said.

Rebecca Mersereau, chair of the Capital Regional District parks committee, said the section of trail creates a continuous corridor from Langford to Victoria that enables residents to recreate and commute actively.

The new section creates a continuous 13-kilometre trail between Jacklin Road in Langford and Esquimalt Road in Victoria. The CRD received a $1 million grant from BC Active Transportation for the project.

The next phase of the E & N Rail Trail will link Esquimalt Road and the Galloping Goose Trail by the Johnson Street Bridge. The City of Victoria and CRD are in the planning and design stage for that section.

The Regional Trail Network is a central part of the CRD’s regional transportation plan, which includes receives input from local governments, electoral areas and other stakeholders.

Three regional trails form a nearly 100-km network connecting communities across southern Vancouver Island. The Galloping Goose, Lochside and E & N regional trails have more than 3.8 million users a year.

Visit crd.bc.ca/project/capital-projects/e-n-rail-trail for more information.

