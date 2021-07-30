Conservation service fines off-roader who got stuck in a creek near Nanaimo

B.C. Conservation Officer Service ticketed an individual who got their truck stuck in Haslam Creek. (Photo submitted)

B.C. conservation officers are reminding people to recreate responsibly after they ticketed an off-roader who got stuck in Haslam Creek south of Nanaimo.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service posted on social media Friday, July 30, about an incident in which COs on campfire ban patrol came across a truck in the creek.

“Salmon fry could be seen swimming around the truck,” noted the post from the conservation officer service.

A driver was fined $575 for unauthorized activity resulting in damage to the environment, a violation of a the Forest and Range Practices Act, and also faced a towing bill out of the back country.

“It was an expensive day of off-roading,” the post noted.

