Construction at Clover Point pump station causes wastewater spill

Residents advised to stay out of water near Clover Point

The CRD is warning about wastewater discharge near the Clover Point pump station. (Black Press Media file photo)

The public is being advised to stay out of the water near Clover Point Park after construction resulted in wastewater discharge on Friday night.

On May 29, construction at the Clover Point Pump Station led to unplanned wastewater discharge out of the short outfall. The Capital Regional District says affected areas are in the vicinity of Clover Point Park between Cook Street and Hollywood Place.

The pump station is currently undergoing upgrades related to the Wastewater Treatment Project.

Wastewater may pose a health risk so residents are advised to avoid entering the water along the affected shorelines. Public health advisory signs will be posted at the affected beaches until sample results indicate enterococci levels are below the recreational limit.

For updates, visit crd.bc.ca.

