Construction begins on Victoria’s 10-year pipe replacement project

A sewage pipe is pulled along Niagara Street in James Bay in 2018 as part of the Capital Regional District’s wastewater treatment plant project. Over the next 10 years, the city will complete 78 new underground infrastructure projects, upgrading sewage, stormwater and water main pipes. (Black Press Media file photo)

Construction crews break ground this week on the first of 78 underground pipe replacement projects slated to be completed over the next 10 years in Victoria.

On the $53.8 million list are sanitary sewer, stormwater and water mains, all of which the city says require upgrading. Victoria has some of the oldest underground infrastructure in Canada, according to Mayor Lisa Helps, with some pipes installed more than 100 years ago.

Of the $53.8 million, the federal government is contributing $15.3 million from its Disaster Mitigation and Adaption Fund.

“It’s important to invest in infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for natural disasters like floods and earthquakes,” said Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson in a statement. The upgraded pipes will also help protect against sea level rise and extreme storms, which are expected as climate change progresses, Helps said.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay looks to shift car culture with speed limit pilot

The first project takes place along Cook Street from Hilda to McClure streets, followed by upgrades along Superior Street between Oswego and Menzies streets, slated to begin this spring. Over the summer and fall, projects will begin along Dallas Road, Yates Street and a separate section of Cook Street.

Residents and businesses will be notified ahead of the work and resident access will be maintained during any temporary road closures, the city said.

READ ALSO: University of Victoria women’s rowing coach resigns by mutual agreement

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaConstruction