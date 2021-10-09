Construction commences on new mixed-use supportive housing development in Victoria

Part of Cool Aid’s key design includes a daycare, a cafe, a pedestrian greenway through the space, family housing which includes nine three-bedroom and four two-bedroom apartments and community gathering spaces. (Provided by Cool Aid Society)

Construction has commenced on Victoria Cool Aid Society’s Crosstown development. With 154 affordable rental homes spanning the block of 3020-block Douglas Street to 584 Burnside Rd. East, construction is expected to be completed by winter 2023.

“This unique project will benefit people in Victoria by providing child care spaces, affordable homes for seniors and working families, and safe, stable, supportive homes for people currently experiencing homelessness,” said Rob Fleming, MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake, in a statement.

Of the rental units, 100 will be available for low to moderate-income individuals, seniors and families, and include a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes. An on-site childcare facility, operated by Beacon Community Services, will also have 36 childcare spaces.

The remaining 54 units will be supportive homes for people experiencing homelessness and will be first offered to the 51 residents of the Tally Ho Motel supportive housing building currently at the site. The future supportive housing will provide 24/7 support by way of daily meals, life skills training, employment assistance, and counselling and health services.

The development will also include commercial space, coffee shop and public plaza.

“This is a fantastic project that will make a significant impact across the community,” noted Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, in the same release. “Combining affordable and supportive housing with daycare and commercial properties is an innovative use of space that contributes solutions where they’re needed most.”

The development comes after a $28.2 million investment from the B.C. government’s community and supportive housing funds. The City of Victoria is providing $450,000 from its housing reserve fund.

