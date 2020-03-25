FortisBC responds to a gas leak in the 800-block of Orono Place on March 25. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

UPDATED: Construction continues after natural gas leak in Langford

FortisBC brought leak under control just after noon

Orono Avenue in Langford was closed to traffic for a short period just before noon after a gas leak on March 25.

FortisBC crews were on site in the 800-block of Orono Avenue around 11:30 a.m. to respond to third party damage to a natural gas line, according to Jas Baweja, spokesperson for FortisBC. The gas leak was brought under control just after noon and evacuees were allowed to re-enter the building at that time. Crews completed the repairs about 45 minutes later.

Construction is ongoing in the 800-block of Orono Avenue and many construction workers were seen re-entering the site after noon.

UPDATED: Construction continues after natural gas leak in Langford

FortisBC brought leak under control just after noon

