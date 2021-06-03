Construction of bike-and-ride facility in Central Saanich off to the races

Facility will be located on historical spot where V&S train station once stood

Jim Townley, president of the Saanichton Village Association, and Christine Culham, Central Saanich chief administrative officer, flank Mayor Ryan Windsor during Wednesday’s groundbreaking for the new bike-and-ride facility now under construction in the village. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Talk about good timing.

Work on the bike-and-ride facility in the Saanichton Village neighbourhood of Central Saanich has started early to coincide with Go By Bike Week in Greater Victoria. The Saanichton Village Association (SVA) and the District of Central Saanich announced the change this week.

“What started out as an SVA dream about (five) years ago has now turned into an official reality,” said Jim Townley, association president. “We’re all very excited to see this community collaboration finally come together.”

Mayor Ryan Windsor also welcomed the development.

“On behalf of council I would like to offer thanks to the Saanichton Village Association for their leadership in bringing this amazing addition for cyclists to the village,” he said.

Drawing shows an overhead view of the bike-and-ride facility now under construction in Saanichton Village. (Courtesy Finlayson Bonet Architecture)

The new amenity aligns with the municipality’s climate leadership plan and vision for a healthy and low carbon community, stated a release from the district, which projects an end-of-July opening date.

“With an Active Transportation Plan currently underway, this project will raise the profile of active transportation and provide a destination for residents and visitors.”

The new facility will stand on municipal-owned green space between Lisnoe Lane and Mt. Newton Cross Road, near Fresh Cup Café and across from the Prairie Inn.

The historical spot is the former location of the railway station for the Victoria and Sidney railway. Rail passengers reaching this spot could either continue on to Sidney or stay at the Prairie Inn.

The sheltering roof will include bike stands, where riders can securely lock their bikes. The station will also include a tire pump, repair station and an ebike charging point. Solar-powered lights will provide security and safety.

Multiple partners are participating in the project. Central Saanich is contributing infrastructure such as the foundation, landscaping and other services, connecting the facility to water and electricity for a total contribution of $43,000.

SVA will contribute just over $28,000 to build and erect the bike shelter, which will be somewhat larger than originally planned given required clearances for Capital Regional District easements.

The Sidney Rotary Club, Sidney Lions Club, several private donors and countless individuals also contributed to the project.

