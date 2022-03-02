Individuals suspected of stealing from a construction site in late January turned themselves into Saanich police on March 1. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Twitter)

Individuals suspected of stealing from a construction site in late January turned themselves into Saanich police on March 1. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Twitter)

Construction site theft suspects turn themselves into Saanich police

Individuals released with upcoming court date, likely facing break and enter charges

Two suspects being sought in relation to thefts from a Cordova Bay construction site turned themselves in to Saanich police Tuesday evening (March 1).

Police were working alongside Crime Stoppers during the investigation and the suspects told police they saw themselves in Crime Stoppers posts online.

Some of the property has been recovered and the individuals were released later Tuesday night. Their court dates are set a few months from now for a break and enter charge.

The thefts took place between Jan. 22 and 24 at a site in the 5000-block of Cordova Bay Road. Saanich police were helped in their investigation by surveillance camera footage that clearly showed the suspects’ faces.

“This is the outcome we were hoping for, and they both did the right thing by turning themselves in. Our local Crime Stoppers continues to assist our investigations and we thank them for creating the awareness for this file,” said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades.

