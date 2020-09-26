Construction slows weekend traffic at Millstream overpass

West Shore RCMP recommends that drivers avoid the Millstream overpass on Sept. 26 and 27 as construction reduces traffic to one lane. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore drivers can expect traffic delays at the Millstream overpass this weekend due to construction in the area.

On Saturday afternoon, West Shore RCMP advised drivers to avoid using the Millstream overpass on Sept. 26 and 27 as construction had reduced traffic to one lane. Police recommend taking Exit 16 at the Leigh Road interchange instead when travelling to Costco and other businesses near the Millstream exit.

You may want to avoid using the Millstream overpass this weekend as it’s down to one lane due to construction. Use Exit 16 Leigh road interchange to get to Costco:) happy weekend everyone! — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) September 26, 2020

