Construction zone speed limits removed from McKenzie Interchange

The McKenzie Interchange construction speed limits have officially been removed.

Effective Friday (Jan. 29) at 7 a.m., the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure officially did away with the construction zones that limited speed to 60 km/h and implemented the posted speed limit of 80 km/h on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The speed change comes as the final touches are completed on the $96-million project.

“The contractor is finishing a few final and minor deficiencies and will use the dry weather in spring to complete them,” the ministry said on Friday. “During these minor works, traffic control and designated lane closures will be used.”

The interchange – originally expected to cost $85 million – was first set to be completed by the end of 2018. The completion date was extended to 2019, but in April of that year, the ministry said winter weather and plan modifications had pushed completion to summer 2020.

On Aug. 14, 2020, the new southbound exit loop off Highway 1 at the interchange opened and crews reconfigure the traffic signals and implemented the final traffic patterns.

