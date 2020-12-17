Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. The Canada Energy Regulator says a contractor was seriously injured Tuesday at a construction site for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. The Canada Energy Regulator says a contractor was seriously injured Tuesday at a construction site for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Contractor seriously injured at Trans Mountain site in B.C., construction stopped

Trans Mountain’s construction operations in the Lower Mainland have been stopped.

The Canada Energy Regulator says a contractor was seriously injured Tuesday at a construction site for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in British Columbia.

Chief executive officer Gitane De Silva said in a statement Wednesday that her thoughts are with the person who was hurt, their family, fellow workers and others affected.

An emailed statement from Trans Mountain late Wednesday confirmed that an employee of a contractor was seriously injured at the Burnaby Terminal on Tuesday afternoon.

“The individual remains in hospital in stable condition and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” said the statement.

De Silva said in her statement that the injury was reported to the Canada Energy Regulator late Tuesday and its safety specialists were on-site Wednesday. She said those specialists will oversee the company’s investigation and conduct an assessment of risk and potential non-compliances.

Both the regulator and the company noted that Trans Mountain’s construction operations in the Lower Mainland have been stopped.

The Canada Energy Regulator added that the Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee for the project has been notified.

“Trans Mountain is fully co-operating with WorkSafeBC and the CER,” said the statement from De Silva.

Oversight of occupational health and safety measures for the expansion project is a shared responsibility of the Canada Energy Regulator and provincial authorities.

“Any incident is one too many,” De Silva added in her statement. “Every day, on every work site, people have the right to feel and stay safe. This sad occurrence brings home why we must always keep safety as our priority.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Pipeline

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Food insecurity during COVID-19 pandemic linked to poor mental health: StatCan
Next story
Sooke to discuss whether to give Sooke Food Bank one-time ‘COVID donation’

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP are asking the public for help locating 35-year-old Geoffrey Irwin. Irwin has been missing since Sept. 27. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP asks drivers to check dash cam footage for missing Colwood man

Geoffrey Irwin, 35, was last seen on Sept. 27

Kim Metzger, president of the Sooke Food Bank Society, said she’s pleasantly surprised to find out that Sooke council voted to gift a $10,000 donation to the food bank. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Council donates $10,000 to food bank

Donation comes from $80,000 contingency fund

An artists rendering of the proposed Aragon Properties development in Sooke’s town centre shows a friendly, walkable neighbourhood. (Contributed - Aragon Properties)
Sooke council gives green light to large residential development

133 residential units to be built at 2182 Church Rd.

Sooke School District superintendent, Scott Stinson (from left to right), Beecher Bay First Nation chief, Russ Chipps, Songhees First Nation elder, Butch Dick, and SD62 trustee, Ravi Parmar, broke ground on two new Langford schools Nov. 5. (Black Press Media file photo)
SD62 tweaks catchment boundaries

Addition of two schools in 2022 brings changes to Sooke School District

Black Press Media file photo.
‘Please take my tenant!’ landlord posts to Used Victoria

Landlord will pay you damage, first month’s rent to take his tenant

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

Shoes are hung on the Burrard Bridge in remembrance of victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. With overdose deaths rising across Canada, advocates for drug users are calling for the implementation of a national safe supply program as part of an effort to save lives. Failing to do so, they say, will lead to more deaths from overdoses across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Advocates share fear of worsening overdose crisis in 2021, want national safe supply

British Columbia’s government created a safe supply program in March

A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The RCMP have announced that they are launching a criminal investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
RCMP launch criminal probe into fatal train derailment in Field that left 3 dead

The derailment, which occured in February 2019, resulted in three fatalities

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to questions during a year end interview with The Canadian Press in Ottawa, Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020. Trudeau says while he is committed to federal transparency, being too forthcoming can hinder the government’s ability to wrestle with tough decisions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberals striving for ‘balance’ on federal transparency, Trudeau says

Liberals are faring better than some other administrations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says

B.C. Environment and Climate Change Strategy Minister George Heyman speaks during an announcement at Burns Bog, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, June 29, 2020. The British Columbia government is setting a new target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 after determining it is further from reaching its climate action goals than previously forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. behind on climate goals, sets new 2025 emissions target to stay on track

New emissions target requires greenhouse gases in B.C. to fall 16 per cent below 2007 levels by 2025

Yunesit'in (Stone), west of Williams Lake, is one of six First Nation communities comprising the Tsilhqot'in Nation. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Privacy commissioner rules B.C. giving enough COVID-19 info after First Nations’ complaint

3 First Nations argued the government violated the Freedom of Information and Privacy Protection Act

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers on their project site in Kitimat. LNG Canada had a second COVID-19 outbreak declared, just weeks after the first was announced Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Second COVID-19 outbreak declared at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

To date, 15 employees have tested positive and 13 cases are still considered active

Sooke musician Katrica Kadoski is releasing After the Shipwreck, an album in honour of her former partner who tragically died from a sudden heart attack in 2018. (Cathryn E. Tremain photo)
Sooke musician releases album for former partner who tragically died from heart attack

“This album has been Buckley’s cough syrup for my soul,” says singer-songwriter

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks to the legislature’s pre-Christmas session to approve more COVID-19 spending, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Rising income, real estate tax hold B.C. deficit at $13.6 billion

Cost of next COVID-19 payments up to $1.7 billion

Most Read