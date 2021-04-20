Convicted sex offender arrested at Gonzales Beach

After committing crimes involving children, offender barred from public beaches, being in proximity to kids

A convicted sex offender, whose crimes included offences against children, was arrested at Gonzales Beach after the man was spotted by an off-duty officer. (Black Press Media file photo)

A convicted child sex offender was arrested after violating his court conditions at Gonzales Beach Friday.

An off-duty officer spotted the man – who has a history of sexual offences that include offences against children – at the beach just after 5 p.m. and knew he had court-ordered conditions barring him from public beaches and being in close proximity to children. The officer then called for on-duty Victoria Police Department officers to attend the beach.

The officers arrived and saw the man breaching his court conditions and went to arrest him. Police say the man briefly fought with officers and a “brief struggle ensued” before the man was taken into custody. No one was injured during the incident.

The man was held in custody and faces two recommended charges for breaching court-ordered conditions.

Police say the file remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 ext 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Three arrested after double stabbing in Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria