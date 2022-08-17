Cook/Finlayson intersection closed as Victoria police investigate serious crash

The Cook and Finlayson streets intersection is closed as police continue to investigate a crash that led to potentially life-threatening injuries.
Shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 17), emergency crews responded to the intersection for a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.
The male driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
The Victoria Police Department is looking for witnesses and video from the area at approximately 6:45 a.m.
Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
