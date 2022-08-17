Victoria police are seeking witnesses and video footage of a crash at Cook and Finlayson streets that sent one driver to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Victoria police are seeking witnesses and video footage of a crash at Cook and Finlayson streets that sent one driver to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Cook/Finlayson intersection closed as Victoria police investigate serious crash

Police looking for witnesses, video footage

The Cook and Finlayson streets intersection is closed as police continue to investigate a crash that led to potentially life-threatening injuries.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 17), emergency crews responded to the intersection for a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The male driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The Victoria Police Department is looking for witnesses and video from the area at approximately 6:45 a.m.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Multi-vehicle crash cleared on Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsVicPD

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Multi-vehicle crash cleared on Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich
Next story
Kelowna RCMP looking for man from hit and run with school bus

Just Posted

Victoria police are seeking witnesses and video footage of a crash at Cook and Finlayson streets that sent one driver to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Cook/Finlayson intersection closed as Victoria police investigate serious crash

Drivers headed into Victoria on the Trans-Canada Highway face a detour after a Wednesday morning crash near Tillicum Road. (Black Press Media photo)
UPDATE: Multi-vehicle crash cleared on Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich

A pair of baby birds remain in care after the two nestling house finches were found alone on the ground beside a deceased sibling. (BC SPCA Wild ARC/Facebook)
VIDEO: Greater Victoria wildlife volunteers celebrate pair of bird releases

The RAD Recreation Adapted Society is soon to become even more accessible thanks to its first gear shed, opening spring 2023 at Langford Lake thanks to the support of the City of Langford. (Courtesy RAD Recreation Adapted Society)
That’s RAD: Langford non-profit making the great outdoors accessible