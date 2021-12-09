Crews work to repair the Coquihalla at Kingsvale Bridge, about 38 km south of Merritt, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Crews work to repair the Coquihalla at Kingsvale Bridge, about 38 km south of Merritt, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Coquihalla work going better than expected, B.C. minister says

Highway could reopen to essential traffic in early January

The Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Kamloops and the Okanagan could be opened as soon as early January if favourable weather conditions continue for extensive flooding repairs, B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says.

At an Emergency Management B.C. briefing from Vancouver Dec. 9, Fleming said “we’re throwing everything we have” at repairs along the Coquihalla, and the original estimate of restoring some traffic by the end of January may have been pessimistic.

Work continues on major rockslide and water damage in the Fraser Canyon route north of Hope as well, with that on target for resumption of truck and other essential traffic by mid-January, Fleming said. While both routes are out, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton serves as the only road link from the Lower Mainland to the B.C. Interior, and it continues to be restricted to essential traffic only.

Passenger traffic for the holiday season won’t be safe mixing with “convoys of trucks” on Highway 3, Fleming said.

RELATED: Heavy snowstorm forecast for B.C.’s Highway 3

RELATED: Highway 1 reopens to all traffic Abbotsford to Hope

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBC legislature

Previous story
Pedestrian airlifted in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Port Hardy
Next story
B.C. sees deadliest month of illicit drug crisis with 201 fatal overdoses in October

Just Posted

Power outages are possible on Vancouver Island as another wind and rain storm is expected to hit the area on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Citizen file)
Eastern, inland Vancouver Island warned to brace for high winds and rain starting Friday

Sooke Fire Chief Ted Ruiter said the switch shouldn’t have any impact on response times in the district. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke makes switch from Langford to Saanich fire dispatch services

Two tugboats and a supply vessel will be part of East Sooke’s Western Canada Marine Response base. The tugs will escort oil tankers through the Strait of Juan de Fuca. (Contributed - Trans Mountain)
West Shore-based tugs to escort oil tankers through Strait of Juan de Fuca

A Harbour Ferry Taxi cruises through the inner Harbour in this file photo. Victoria Harbour Ferry is launching a pair of holiday offerings this month. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Harbour Ferry offering pair of holiday specials