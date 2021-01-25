Death at Victoria encampment for people who are homeless deemed not suspicious

The Victoria Police Department deemed Sunday’s sudden death at the temporary sheltering area in the 900-block of Caledonia Avenue was not suspicious.

Police were called to the parking area at Royal Athletic Park on Jan. 24 around 5 p.m. Officers determined the person’s death to be non-suspicious and notified the person’s family.

The BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigation. The coroners service says it is working to determine all the facts, including the cause of death and cannot release any additional information.

BC Housing relocated dozens of unhoused campers from Central Park to the Royal Athletic Park parking lot in late December after heavy snow and rain hit the region and caused damage to several tents and left the ground wet and muddy.

The Royal Athletic Park parking lot was intended as a temporary sheltering option until a better solution was found.

