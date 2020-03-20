This sign is now posted at various Costco locations across B.C. (Facebook photo)

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

Shoppers who hoarded items such as toilet paper and paper towels due to the COVID-19 pandemic won’t have any luck returning them to Costco.

The warehouse giant has signs posted at various locations, saying that returns will not be accepted of toilet paper, paper towels, sanitizing wipes, water, rice and Lysol.

Those items have been in short supply in the last few weeks as panicked shoppers have loaded their carts and cleared shelves in fear of being stuck at home and unable to venture out to purchase needed supplies.

This was despite continued assurances from provincial and federal authorities that grocery stores will continue to operate throughout the pandemic and that there will not be a shortage in the supply chain if everyone purchases just what they need.

Most stores have since tried to curb hoarding by setting limits on high-demand items and limiting their hours.

Many stores have also dedicated their first hour of opening to seniors and those with compromised immune systems, as well as limiting the number of shoppers who can be in the store at any one time.

RELATED: ‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

RELATED: Hoarding sparks anger from husband of immune-compromised Abbotsford woman


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island doctors offer advice on COVID-19: What to do, who to see, how to prevent the spread
Next story
During a pandemic, Americans turn to pot in massive numbers

Just Posted

Sooke man building his own submarine

Homemade sub nears completion

Killer whales make visit to Sooke

Pod sighted from East Sooke to Otter Point

Island Health has 96 ICU beds and 140 ventilators if needed

Hospitals are ready to respond with pandemic protocols

Health care workers bring COVID-19 testing to Langford residents at home

‘Let us come to you,’ says pharmacist Michael Forbes

UVic confirms COVID-19 diagnosis of student living off-campus

Risk of community transmission low, says Island Health

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

During a pandemic, Americans turn to pot in massive numbers

The global coronavirus pandemic has left millions of people locked out of bars, restaurants and theatres, but it’s been an unexpected boost for some U.S. pot shops.

Island doctor says health authority dropping the ball on COVID-19

A physician at the Campbell River Hospital says the public isn’t being… Continue reading

Organizers cancel Sooke 10K over COVID-19 concerns

Many other spring races also scratched

Quadra Islanders ask non-residents to avoid unnecessary visits

Residents of island off east coast of Vancouver Island concerned about COVID-19 impacts

COVID-19: BC Transit beefs up sanitization measures, still operating

Buses all over the province are being disinfected daily

COVID-19 precautions ‘not optional,’ B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

U.S. coronavirus study proves young people get seriously ill

Most Read