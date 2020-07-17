A possible cougar sighting was reported at Mount Doug Friday morning. (Black Press Media/News Staff)

Cougar sighting reported at Mount Doug Friday morning

Possible cougar sighting occurred around 5 a.m.

A Greater Victoria man reports a possible cougar sighting early Friday morning.

Adam Kreek tweeted that the possible sighting occurred on July 17 around 4:40 a.m. on Mount Doug. He says he spotted the cougar about 100 metres off of Norn Trail right before it crosses Whittaker Trail.

A number of potential cougar sightings have been reported around the region over the last few weeks, prompting a hold and secure at an Esquimalt elementary school and a warning to beachgoers at Island View Beach Regional Park on June 17.

On July 4 Saanich Police issued a public warning after a possible cougar sighting in the 4500-block of Chatterton Way.

Wildlifewildlife enforcement

Safety audit of Saanich’s Prospect Lake Road greenlights traffic calming, speed-reduction measures
21 more COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C., no new deaths

