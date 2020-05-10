UPDATED: Cougar spotted near Colwood’s Royal Bay High School Sunday morning

A cougar was spotted near Royal Bay High School in Colwood on Sunday morning.
Conservation officers were called to Ryder Hesjadal Way and Pipet Place to patrol the area. West Shore RCMP tweeted that conservation believes the cougar had left the area, as of 10:15 a.m.
If you do see a cougar that poses a threat to public safety, you should call 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP) immediately.
We received a call of a cougar in Colwood. Conservation has been alerted & is currently in the area around Ryder Hesjedal Way and Pipet Place near Royal Bay High School. Please stay away from the area as Conservation works. You may see us and Conservation patrolling.
— West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) May 10, 2020
@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com