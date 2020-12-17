Council donates $10,000 to food bank

Kim Metzger, president of the Sooke Food Bank Society, said she’s pleasantly surprised to find out that Sooke council voted to gift a $10,000 donation to the food bank. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Kim Metzger was pleasantly surprised on Thursday morning to find out Sooke council voted to gift $10,000 to the Sooke Food Bank.

Council voted unanimously on Dec. 17 to donate to the food bank, with funds from an $80,000 contingency fund.

“It was a use it or lose it scenario,” said Coun. Jeff Bateman, who sought the money for the food bank, pointing out if the money wasn’t used from the contingency fund, it wouldn’t be used at all.

“The community has stepped up to support the food bank, and we wanted to add our contribution as well.”

Metzger, president of the Sooke Food Bank Society, said that the one-time donation means “a little less stress,” as she and a team of volunteers continue to prepare holiday hampers for Sooke Christmas Bureau.

