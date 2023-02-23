‘Courage and strength’: Bullied Victoria boy to be featured on Variety Show of Hearts Telethon

Isaac Nice will appear on the last day of the show Sunday (Feb. 26)

A 12-year-old from Victoria will be in the spotlight during the 2023 Variety Show of Hearts Telethon, which supports children with special needs.

Isaac Nice will be a part of the last day of the show on Sunday (Feb. 26).

Nice was diagnosed with amblyopia at the age of five and soon began vision therapy. He was then physically attacked by a bully throughout the school year in Grade 1 and was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dyslexia when he began Grade 2.

Nice required surgery to correct some of the damage caused by the bully.

Variety – the Children’s Charity has been providing Nice with music therapy and somatic therapy to help with his recovery.

“Therapy has given Isaac a safe space to open up his heart and trust again,” Nice’s mother Sharon said.

“It has helped Isaac feel seen, known, valued and loved. The connection and belonging he feels from therapists who are supporting him without any expectation or outcome has given him courage and strength to keep trying. Isaac has a greater capacity to believe that he will come through this experience stronger and capable to help others suffering like he has.”

The four-day Variety Show of Hearts Telethon will be on Global BC and begins Thursday at 6 p.m.

Variety has distributed over $40 million to families and organizations in B.C. since 2010.

Those interested in donating can do so at variety.bc.ca.

