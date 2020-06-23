Coast Mental Health is hosting Courage to Come Back Month during July 2020. (Facebook/Coast Mental Health)

Courage to Come Back campaign shares five stories of mental health resilience

Coast Mental Health to award recipients virtually during month-long event

Coast Mental Health is dedicating the month of July to courage.

Born out of the annual awards of the same name, the Courage to Come Back campaign celebrates the stories of five B.C. residents who overcame “extraordinary adversity to come back and give back to their communities.”

Lorne Segal, chair of the Courage to Come Back Awards, says the stories are awe-inspiring.

“Believe me when I say that their stories are true journeys of bravery, resilience and strength in the face of adversity,” he says. “They will leave you inspired and optimistic and will, I hope, become a weekly dose of Courage that you look forward to receiving.”

READ ALSO: Mental Health: A look at a fractured system

Every Thursday in July, Coast Mental Health will announce an award recipient in one of five categories by sharing a short video of the person’s story online at couragetocomeback.ca.

The annual Courage to Come Back Awards typically raise money to support more than 40 Coast Mental Health programs providing food security, youth mental health support, peer support services and more.

But the COVID-19 virus cancelled the in-person event, leaving a significant funding gap. Those who want to offer their support can visit couragetocomeback.ca for options.

Coast Mental Health is a non-profit society created in 1972 to meet the growing need for services to assist people recovering from a serious mental illness. The organization promotes restoring health, personal growth and a return to society for people with mental illness.

READ ALSO: B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirusmental health

Courage to Come Back campaign shares five stories of mental health resilience

Coast Mental Health to award recipients virtually during month-long event

