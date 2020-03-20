BC Transit operator Cara Locke was on the job Friday morning in Williams Lake as bus service continues to be offered through the COVID-19 pandemic. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

COVID-19: BC Transit beefs up sanitization measures, still operating

Buses all over the province are being disinfected daily

With the COVID-19 pandemic underway BC Transit has increased its sanitizing measures while still offering services.

For over a week, enhanced cleaning measures have been in place on all its buses across the province.

Buses are cleaned daily with disinfection of hand straps, stop buttons, doors and seat tops.

On its website, BC Transit advises everyone to follow the guidelines set out by the Canadian Public Health Agency as far as hand washing, coughing or sneezing into a tissue or the bend of an arm, and disposing of tissues as soon as possible.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the washroom and when preparing food. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

BC Transit stated it is closely monitoring the situation and remains in contact with regional health authorities and other transit agencies in order to determine best practices and ensure its response is appropriate.

Read more:COVID-19 precautions ‘not optional,’ B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC TransitCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 precautions ‘not optional,’ B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns
Next story
Island doctor says health authority dropping the ball on COVID-19

Just Posted

Sooke man building his own submarine

Homemade sub nears completion

Killer whales make visit to Sooke

Pod sighted from East Sooke to Otter Point

Island Health has 96 ICU beds and 140 ventilators if needed

Hospitals are ready to respond with pandemic protocols

Health care workers bring COVID-19 testing to Langford residents at home

‘Let us come to you,’ says pharmacist Michael Forbes

UVic confirms COVID-19 diagnosis of student living off-campus

Risk of community transmission low, says Island Health

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

During a pandemic, Americans turn to pot in massive numbers

The global coronavirus pandemic has left millions of people locked out of bars, restaurants and theatres, but it’s been an unexpected boost for some U.S. pot shops.

Island doctor says health authority dropping the ball on COVID-19

A physician at the Campbell River Hospital says the public isn’t being… Continue reading

Organizers cancel Sooke 10K over COVID-19 concerns

Many other spring races also scratched

Quadra Islanders ask non-residents to avoid unnecessary visits

Residents of island off east coast of Vancouver Island concerned about COVID-19 impacts

COVID-19: BC Transit beefs up sanitization measures, still operating

Buses all over the province are being disinfected daily

COVID-19 precautions ‘not optional,’ B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

U.S. coronavirus study proves young people get seriously ill

Most Read