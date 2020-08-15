7-Eleven Canada has confirmed that an employee at the Douglas Street location in downtown Victoria has tested positive for COVID-19 and is warning patrons of possible exposure. (Google Street View)

COVID-19 case confirmed at downtown Victoria 7-Eleven

Employee tests positive, company warns of possible exposure risk between Aug. 10 and 14

An employee at the 7-Eleven in downtown Victoria has tested positive for COVID-19 and the company is warning patrons of a possible exposure risk.

On Friday, Aug. 14, 7-Eleven Canada confirmed that a staff member at the 1327 Douglas Street location – near Johnson Street – tested positive for coronavirus. Anyone who visited the store between Monday, Aug. 10 and Friday, Aug. 14 is asked to monitor themselves and call HealthLink BC at 811 for information.

The company also noted in a written statement that the location has been closed temporarily so thorough cleaning can take place and store staff have been asked to self-isolate with pay. A spokesperson for 7-Eleven said the company is in consultation with Island Health and the location will likely reopen by Aug. 17.

“The health and safety of our customers, employees and the communities we serve is the top priority,” said 7-Eleven Canada in the written statement.

READ ALSO: 629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating

